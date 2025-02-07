Traffic

Big rig hauling alfalfa overturns on 60 Freeway in Moreno

No one was injured. The cause of the crash during a day of strong winds remains under investigation

By Benjamin Papp

A tractor trailer tipped Friday morning on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, spilling alfalfa and blocking all but one lane.

It happened at 10:20 a.m. in westbound lanes when the trailer swung forward and jack-knifed into a ‘V’ shape, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what speed the truck was going.

The driver emerged from the vehicle with minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Officers shut down two of three lanes, leaving only the HOV available for motorists to squeeze into, creating a miles-long traffic jam.

Another rig has been sent to retrieve the alfalfa and haul it to its destination, but there is no immediate timeline for the ongoing cleanup.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, although authorities suspect gusty winds to be culprit.

"It's a fully loaded big rig, and it wasn't driving that fast, but with these gusts that we're suffering from it overturned," said CHP officer Rodrigo Jimenez

TrafficCalifornia Highway Patrol60 freeway
