Big Rig Truck Catches Fire on 5 Freeway in Newhall, Temporarily Closing Lanes

A big rig truck caught fire on the northbound 5 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon, quickly becoming fully engulfed in flames and causing a huge traffic backup as authorities responded to the hazard.

NewsChopper4 was over the charred remnants of the truck cab, seen on the side of the 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass area near Weldon Cyn Road.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about a truck on fire just after 2 p.m., which was fully engulfed by 2:23 p.m.

All lanes on the northbound side were closed by 2:49 while authorities responded to the scene.

By 3 p.m., two lanes had been reopened. Traffic was still backed up for an estimated 10 miles as of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.