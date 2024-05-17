Wrong-way driver crashes at end of chase on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

A wrong-way driver in a van crashed into a big rig at the end of a chase on the 405 Freeway early Friday in West Los Angeles.

The pursuit began after officers responded to a disturbance call in Venice. A woman at that scene backed her vehicle into officers, leaving one hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

After striking the officers' patrol car, the van driver then sped away and went the wrong way on the northbound 405 Freeway. The van slammed head-on into three vehicles, including a big rig, near Wilshire Boulevard.

Telemundo52 spoke with several drivers involved in the crash, who said they were not seriously injured. Some said they were driving to work when they saw the white van crash before the driver climbed out and onto the roof of the vehicle.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Nobody knew what was going on until we got hit," a driver who was heading to work in Santa Clarita told NBCLA. "It happened so fast."

The chase driver was taken into custody at the scene.

Northbound 405 Freeway lanes were closed for several hours in the West Los Angeles area.

Traffic backed up on both sides of the usually busy freeway during the morning drive. The southbound side was jammed into Sherman Oaks, about 10 miles away in the San Fernando Valley, causing significant delays for anyone traveling to Los Angeles International Airport.