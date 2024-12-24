Early morning crash closes 101 Freeway lanes in Encino

A big rig crash and fuel leak closed lanes on the 101 Freeway Tuesday morning in the west San Fernando Valley.

Westbound lanes were closed in Encino near Hayvenhurst Avenue. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed the big rig trailer on the shoulder leaning against a freeway wall.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area. It was not clear how long the lanes will be closed.