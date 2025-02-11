Traffic

1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

The crash backed up morning traffic in the west San Fernando Valley.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

One person was killed and at least two people were injured in a wrong-way crash Tuesday morning on the southbound 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks.

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. on the freeway near the Valley Vista Boulevard exit. Initial reports from witnesses indicated a driver going the wrong way in the southbound carpool lane in the Sepulveda Pass, the CHP said.

The driver eventually crashed head-on in a multi-car wreck.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene. He was identified only as a man believed to be in his 30s

A SigAlert was issued in the area between Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards. Images from NewsChopper4 showed traffic completely stopped and backed up to Roscoe Boulevard.

At around 6:30 a.m., the two right lanes were open to traffic.

According to the SigAlert website, drivers can expect a delay of up to two hours.

