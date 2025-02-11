1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

One person was killed and at least two people were injured in a wrong-way crash Tuesday morning on the southbound 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks.

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. on the freeway near the Valley Vista Boulevard exit. Initial reports from witnesses indicated a driver going the wrong way in the southbound carpool lane in the Sepulveda Pass, the CHP said.

The driver eventually crashed head-on in a multi-car wreck.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene. He was identified only as a man believed to be in his 30s

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A SigAlert was issued in the area between Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards. Images from NewsChopper4 showed traffic completely stopped and backed up to Roscoe Boulevard.

At around 6:30 a.m., the two right lanes were open to traffic.

According to the SigAlert website, drivers can expect a delay of up to two hours.