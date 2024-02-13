Fallen tree blocks drive through Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Crest

A large tree fell onto Coldwater Canyon Drive early Tuesday, blocking a route between the San Fernando Valley and Beverly Hills.

The tree took down a powerline when it toppled at about 1 a.m. in the Beverly Crest area. Crews blocked off the section of road overnight to begin removing the tree.

It was not immediately clear when the road, closed about a half-mile south of Mulholland Drive near Eden Drive, will reopen.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

Several hillsides above and below Mulholland Drive crumbled during last week's days-long and record-setting rainstorm. Mulholland Drive remains closed in the area.