Traffic

Fatal crash investigation closes part of 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

The westbound 101 Freeway was closed near Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation into a fatal crash closed lanes Wednesday morning on the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.

The crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported at about 4 a.m. on the westbound 101 Freeway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Traffic was backed up for miles Wednesday morning. One lane was open as of 6:30 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

TrafficWoodland Hills
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us