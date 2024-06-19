Fatal crash investigation closes part of 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

An investigation into a fatal crash closed lanes Wednesday morning on the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.

The crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported at about 4 a.m. on the westbound 101 Freeway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Traffic was backed up for miles Wednesday morning. One lane was open as of 6:30 a.m.