Protest Blocks 5 Freeway Traffic in Glendale Area

Traffic came to a stop at a major Los Angeles interchange early Friday due to a protest on the freeway.

Big rigs, some with banners demanding lower diesel fuel prices, were stopped on the southbound 5 Freeway near the 134 Freeway interchange. Traffic was crawling past in one last of the 5 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol incident log indicated some drivers were out of their vehicles and walking on the freeway with banners.

Some of the big rigs pulled to the side of the road later Friday morning, allowing traffic to resume.

