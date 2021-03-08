Two access ramps near Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight for construction of the Automated People Mover Project.

The LAX access ramps at Century and Sepulveda boulevards will be closed for crews to construct APM guideway columns. The APM is an elevated rail system that will transported airport travelers from off-site stations to their terminals.

Here’s what to know about this week’s closures.

The northbound and southbound ramps will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday May 15.

Northbound vehicles can detour on West Century Boulevard to Airport Boulevard and then 96th Street.

Southbound vehicles can take 96th Street to Airport Boulevard.

The closures are subject to change. Click here for updated information or call the LAX Construction Hotline at 310-649-LAWA.