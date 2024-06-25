Traffic

Manufactured home blocks traffic for hours on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

Drivers encountered an unusual traffic problem in the San Gabriel Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's no place like home, but this home was in the wrong place for the morning commute in the San Gabriel Valley.

The manufactured home ended up on the 210 Freeway east of Los Angeles at about 7 p.m. Monday after falling off a truck. The home continued to block lanes hours later during the Tuesday morning drive.

The home was being disassembled on the westbound side of the road near Lake Avenue.

Traffic was backed up into the Irwindale area. Lanes reopened later Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

