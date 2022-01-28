Map, Detours, Schedule: Weekend Project to Close Part of 91 Freeway

A major road closure that was postponed earlier this month in Riverside County due to strong winds is ready to roll.

All westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway are to be shut down along a roughly 2-mile segment of the road in east Corona, starting at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing into early Sunday morning.

The project had been scheduled for last weekend, but powerful wind gust raised safety concerns.

Here's what to know.

What to Know about the 91 Freeway Closure

When: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Where: Westbound 91 Freeway from North McKinley Street to Main Street will be completely closed to traffic. The McKinley Street on-ramp to the westbound 91 Freeway will also be closed. Expect multiple lane closures on the eastbound 91 Freeway to facilitate the work.

Why: Crews are placing support structures over the freeway for the 15/91 Freeway Express Lanes Connector Project. The $270 million 15/91 Express Lanes Connector Project started last April. It involves constructing a transition between toll lanes on the 91 Freeway and toll lanes on I-15. Completion is expected in mid-2023.

Alternate Routes for the 91 Freeway Project

Drivers should consider other ways of accessing the westbound 91 Freeway from Riverside going into Corona.

Options include exiting the freeway at McKinley and transitioning to Hidden Valley Parkway northbound, which goes to Interstate 15. From there, drivers can travel south on I-15 and re-enter the westbound 91 Freeway via the transition bridge at the 15/91 interchange, officials said.

Drivers can also exit at McKinley and use Magnolia Avenue, which fronts the 91, taking it all the way into downtown Corona, where they can rejoin the freeway.