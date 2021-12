One person was killed in a crash and fire Wednesday morning on the 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

The crash was reported at 4:45 a.m. in westbound lanes near Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Westbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation and cleanup. Some lanes reopened at about 7 a.m., but it was not immediately clear when all freeway lanes will reopen.