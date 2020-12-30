10 Freeway

Overturned Big Rig Blocks Lanes on 10 Freeway in Downtown LA

By Jonathan Lloyd

A big rig crashed Wednesday Dec. 29, 2020 in downtown LA.
NBCLA

An overturned flatbed truck blocked lanes early Wednesday when it spilled a load of plywood panels near one of Los Angeles' busiest freeway interchanges.

The big rig crashed on the westbound 10 Freeway near the 101 Freeway interchange in downtown Los Angeles. It appeared to be carrying plywood panels, which spilled onto the freeway.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes will reopen. Traffic was backing up on the 10 Freeway and the 101 Freeway.

This article tagged under:

10 FreewayDowntown LA101 Freeway
