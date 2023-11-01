Silver Lake

Part of 101 Freeway closed for deadly crash investigation in Silver Lake

A woman on the freeway was struck and killed.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was struck and killed on the 101 Freeway early Wednesday, closing part of the freeway in Silver Lake.

The woman was on the southbound side of the freeway when she was struck around 5 a.m. by a car. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The southbound side of the road was closed at Vermont Avenue. Traffic was backed up into the Cahuenga Pass.

This article tagged under:

Silver Lake
