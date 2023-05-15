110 Freeway

110 Freeway Reopens in South LA Area After Pursuit and Standoff

Part of the 110 Freeway was closed in the South Los Angeles area Monday May 15, 2023 due to a standoff after a pursuit.
Part of the 110 Freeway was closed in the South Los Angeles area Monday due to a standoff after a pursuit.

The driver of a green KIA Soul with at least one damaged tire was chased by California Highway Patrol officers on the freeway. The driver pulled to the right shoulder of the southbound side of the freeway and remained in the car until officers pulled her out.

Details about what led to the pursuit were not immediately available.

Southbound freeway lanes reopened at about 11:20 a.m.

