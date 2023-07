Part of the 5 Freeway was closed early Thursday following a multi-car crash north of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway before the 14 Freeway truck route. Traffic was backed up into the Valencia area.

It was not immediately clear how long the road with remain closed. Details about whether anyone was injured were not immediately available.

UPDATE: #TrafficAlert Multi car crash SB 5 before the 14 Truck Route, accident in the clearing stages. Two left lane closed. Traffic jammed from #Valencia @nbcla https://t.co/3JDx91hurW pic.twitter.com/pkb55jHxA5 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) July 6, 2023