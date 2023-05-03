5 Freeway

Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA for Fatal Crash Investigation

A pickup struck a person on the freeway early Wednesday in the Santa Clarita area.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Part of the 5 Freeway was closed north of Los Angeles Wednesday morning after a truck struck someone on the road.

Details about the crash and the identity of the person killed were not immediately available. The victim died at the scene of the crash, reported just before 5 a.m.

Northbound lanes were closed early Wednesday at Lyons Avenue in the Santa Clarita area. Two lanes reopened at about 6:20 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

5 FreewaySanta Clarita
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us