Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA for Fatal Crash Investigation

Part of the 5 Freeway was closed north of Los Angeles Wednesday morning after a truck struck someone on the road.

Details about the crash and the identity of the person killed were not immediately available. The victim died at the scene of the crash, reported just before 5 a.m.

Northbound lanes were closed early Wednesday at Lyons Avenue in the Santa Clarita area. Two lanes reopened at about 6:20 a.m.