Yorba Linda

Part of 91 Freeway closed for hours overnight due to fatal crash

A person on the freeway was struck by a car overnight.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was struck and killed just after midnight Monday in a crash that led to an overnight closure on the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda.

The victim was standing in lanes on the westbound 91 Freeway when they were hit by a car. Details about why the person was on the freeway were not immediately available.

Some westbound lanes were closed a few minutes later. Closures remained in effect into Monday morning, when traffic was backed up for roughly 15 miles to the 15 Freeway.

The freeway reopened at about 7:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Yorba LindaTraffic91 freeway
