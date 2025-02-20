Part of PCH closed for 2 weeks reopens for some drivers

Part of Pacific Coast Highway that was closed in the Malibu area for more than two weeks reopened Thursday morning for people who live and work in the Palisades Fire burn area.

The portion of coastal road closed due to rain and mudslides. The reopening is limited to people living in the Malibu and Palisades area, essential businesses and school buses.

People entering the area will need an access pass. The passes can be picked up at Malibu City Hall for people on the LA County side of the Palisades Fire, including those in Malibu Topanga Canyon, Big Rock, Sunset Mesa and other unincorporated areas.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

People in the Palisades are can pick up passes at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center on Pico Boulevard.

Pickup times are between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Identification, such as a utility or tax bill, pay stub or bank statement, will be required.

A frightening moment for an LAFD firefighter after his vehicle was swept into the ocean by a debris flow in Malibu. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2025.

For contractors, only those conducting assessments, evaluations, cleaning services and providing security will be allowed in the area.

PCH is not open to the general public as recovery continues from last week's rainfall and mudslides, which covered the road in some spots.

The posted speed limit will be 25 mph with only one lane of traffic open in each direction.