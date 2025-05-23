Traffic

What drivers should know about the reopening of Pacific Coast Highway

The coast road has been closed to largely everyone since the Jan. 7 Pacific Palisades fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway closed after the Palisades Fire in January was scheduled to reopen Friday morning in the Pacific Palisades area.

The section of coast road had been largely off limits to everyone but residents, first responders and crews working on repairs and cleanup in the Palisades Fire area.

Drivers will likely encounter heavy traffic with access into the fire zone under restrictions. According to the mayor's office, the number of checkpoints in the fire area will increase from five to 16 to restrict Palisades access to residents, business owners, employees and contractors.

A 25 mph speed limit will also remain in effect on PCH.

Drivers were advised to watch for debris-clearance crews and other first responders.

Traffic signals will be flashing red lights and should be treated as all-way stops at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Big Rock Drive, La Costa Beach Club and Carbon Canyon Road. Stopping in the burn area will be prohibited, and the right lane of southbound PCH will be subject to occasional closures for debris removal.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously announced that the roadway between Malibu and Santa Monica would be reopened by the end of May. Newsom hailed the planned Friday reopening as a major step forward in the fire-recovery effort.

"The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step in Malibu's ongoing recovery from the recent wildfires," Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins said. "While significant challenges remain, this development helps restore limited access for residents and travelers along the coast."

Malibu officials recommended that people trying to access the city's beaches consider using Malibu Canyon Road and Kanan Dume Road to avoid congestion on PCH.

