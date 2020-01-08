Pepsi Truck Flips, Trapping Driver on 15 Freeway

A Pepsi semi-truck traveling on the northbound 15 Freeway in Fontana Wednesday veered off lanes, trapping the driver in the flipped truck.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. at the Cherry Avenue exit, according to California Highway Patrol information.

#Breaking Pepsi truck falls off the northbound 15 freeway at Cherry Avenue in #Fontana. Driver is trapped #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/IlWYzU52g2 — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) January 8, 2020

The semi-truck for unknown reasons went over the k-rail. The driver was trapped in the cab while rescuers worked to get him out.

Patient on the way to a local hospital. #NBCLA 15 freeway jammed going northbound and southbound. pic.twitter.com/CJ0wpnU3lL — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) January 8, 2020

A helicopter landed on lanes, then transported the driver to the hospital.

Though the driver was speaking after he was removed from the truck, it appeared he was badly hurt.

Update- driver involved in Pepsi truck accident along Interstate 15 in #Fontana is conscious and talking. @CHPInland is investigating what caused the accident. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/jBzxzuS0Io — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) January 8, 2020

The 15 Freeway was jammed in both directions at the time of the crash.