Person Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A person was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

Witnesses told officers the person was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why the person was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.

The person died at the scene.

The crash was on the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue exit ramp, where officers found the victim.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The crash closed three lanes of the freeway and a SigAlert was issued while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.