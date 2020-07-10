Stretches of 15 and 91 Freeways to Close This Weekend for Construction

Drivers should plan to avoid parts of the northbound I-15 and the 91 in the Norco and Corona areas this weekend, as construction is prompting partial and full road closures.

Northbound Interstate 15 at Hidden Valley Parkway in Norco will be closed from Friday, July 10 at 11 p.m. to Saturday, July 11 at 6 a.m.

Crews will be installing overhead signs for the I-15 Express Lanes that are under construction.

Drivers will be detoured to the Hidden Valley Parkway off-ramp, and can re-enter northbound I-15 using the Hidden Valley Parkway on-ramp.

Westbound and eastbound lanes on the 91 in Corona will also be closed Saturday night and Sunday morning, as crews make roadway repairs between interstate 15 and Lincoln Avenue.

Work on the westbound 91 between McKinley Street and Lincoln Avenue will start on Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. and continue through Sunday, July 12 at 8 a.m.

On the eastbound 91, construction will be from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m., between Serfas Club Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

At least one lane and the 91 Express Lanes will be open.