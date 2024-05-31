Topanga Canyon Boulevard has a reopening date after landslide closure

What to Know A stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed in early March after a landslide.

The road provides a link between the San Fernando Valley and LA County coast.

The road is expected to reopen Sunday, months ahead of schedule.

A vital route between the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County coast is set to reopen this weekend.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard will reopen Sunday, three months ahead of schedule, the governor's office announced Friday.

"I just want to thank the men and women of Caltrans for working overtime to get this done," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in an announcement posted to social media.

The scenic canyon road, also known as State Route 27, closed in early March due to a major landslide near Pacific Coast Highway. Dirt, mud and rocks weighing an estimated 9.2 million pounds tumbled down a hillside onto the two-lane road during powerful storms. At about 80,000 cubic yards, that's enough to fill 5,500 dump trucks, Caltrans said.

Another major slide occurred next to the current slide in the 1940s. The March 9 slide was twice the size.

Rocks and dirt had to be removed from the top of the slide area down to the toe of the slope, Caltrans said. Removing the material from the toe up would raise the risk of bringing down more boulders.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard will reopen 3 months ahead of schedule, on Sunday, June 2!



Thanks to around-the-clock work by @CaltransHQ, this critical roadway will once again connect coastal communities to the San Fernando Valley after being damaged during spring storms. pic.twitter.com/opXvqvmbDK — California Governor (@CAgovernor) May 31, 2024

Typically used by tens of thousands of drivers, the road was expected to remain closed until at least fall for cleanup and repairs.

Small businesses along the road reported a significant drop in visitors, most of whom stop while passing through towns along the route. Some organized business relief efforts.

"I mean, like, we are like 50% down since the closure. So, you know, it's been like a few months, but we roll up our sleeves and start working,” Enrico Busto, who owns a custom hat shop in Topanga, told NBCLA this week.

Beginning July 1, small business owners in the area can apply for one-time grants of up to $10,000. The money is part of a new business interruption fund available offered by Los Angeles County.