91 freeway

Traffic Alert: What to Know If You're on the 91 Freeway This Weekend

A section of the 91 Freeway will be closed this weekend for an interchange project in Corona. 

By Jonathan Lloyd

There’s a major road closure to know about this weekend in Riverside County. 

All westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway will be shut down along a roughly 2-mile segment of the road in east Corona. The stretch of road will close Friday night and remain shut down through the weekend.

What to Know about the 91 Freeway Closure

  • When: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday
  • Where: Westbound 91 Freeway from North McKinley Street to Main Street will be completely closed to traffic. The McKinley Street on-ramp to the westbound 91 Freeway will also be closed. Expect multiple lane closures on the eastbound 91 Freeway Saturday night into the predawn hours Sunday to facilitate the work.
  • Why: Crews are placing support structures over the freeway for the 15/91 Freeway Express Lanes Connector Project. The $270 million 15/91 Express Lanes Connector Project started last April. It involves constructing a transition between toll lanes on the 91 Freeway and toll lanes on I-15. Completion is expected in mid-2023.
A map of the 91 Freeway Project in Corona.

Alternate Routes for the 91 Freeway Project

Drivers should consider other ways of accessing the westbound 91 Freeway from Riverside going into Corona. 

Options include exiting the freeway at McKinley and transitioning to Hidden Valley Parkway northbound, which goes to Interstate 15. From there, drivers can travel south on I-15 and re-enter the westbound 91 Freeway via the transition bridge at the 15/91 interchange, officials said.

Drivers can also exit at McKinley and use Magnolia Avenue, which fronts the 91, taking it all the way into downtown Corona, where they can rejoin the freeway.

