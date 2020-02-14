Traffic Temporarily Halted on 210 Freeway as Officers Search for Pursuit Driver

The 210 Freeway in the Tujunga area was shut down Friday afternoon on Valentine's Day after a pursuit driver crashed, jumped from the car and fled onto the hillside, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The pursuit was reported out of the Glendale area around 2:30 p.m., according to Glendale police.

It wasn't immediately clear why officers were pursuing the driver.

Both sides of the freeway was shut down as police searched for the driver near the Lowell Avenue exit on the westbound side.

The driver crashed while trying to get on the 210 Freeway at Lowell, abandoned the car, ran across all lanes, and managed to make it to the hillside.

He had not yet been found, but traffic was seen resuming at 4 p.m.