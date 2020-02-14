210 freeway

Traffic Temporarily Halted on 210 Freeway as Officers Search for Pursuit Driver

It wasn't immediately clear why officers were pursuing the driver, who crashed, ran from the car, and fled onto the hillside.

By Heather Navarro

The 210 Freeway in the Tujunga area was shut down Friday afternoon on Valentine's Day after a pursuit driver crashed, jumped from the car and fled onto the hillside, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The pursuit was reported out of the Glendale area around 2:30 p.m., according to Glendale police.

It wasn't immediately clear why officers were pursuing the driver.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve 1 hour ago

So Here’s the Deal with This Year’s Poppies

San Bernardino 1 hour ago

Heart-Stopping Video Shows Runaway Chihuahua Rescue on Freeway

Both sides of the freeway was shut down as police searched for the driver near the Lowell Avenue exit on the westbound side.

The driver crashed while trying to get on the 210 Freeway at Lowell, abandoned the car, ran across all lanes, and managed to make it to the hillside.

He had not yet been found, but traffic was seen resuming at 4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

210 freewayTraffic
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us