Stretch of Wilshire Boulevard to close in Beverly Hills for Metro project

Part of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills will close Monday for work on Metro's D Line Subway Extension Project.

Wilshire Boulevard between Crescent Drive and east of El Camino Drive will be closed until April 7, allowing crews to remove the concrete deck panels used during construction and perform street- and utility-restoration on the extension project, according to the transit agency.

Drivers should follow recommended street detours and allow for extra time when traveling through the area.

Here's what to know.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Pedestrian access will be maintained along Wilshire Boulevard.

No road closures are planned during holidays or regional events.

All commercial property driveways adjacent to the closure will be accessible.

Bus stop locations along Wilshire Boulevard will be relocated and further information will be provided.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained outside the construction zone.

The Beverly Hills City Council approved the three-weekend closure, which avoids the 18 weekend closures originally approved for the removal of street decking and street restoration.

Metro officials said this work is an important milestone needed for the future Wilshire/Rodeo subway station. It will ultimately connect downtown L.A. to the Wilshire/VA Hospital in West L.A.