Weekend Project on 91 Freeway Postponed Due to High Winds

A major road closure planned for this weekend in Riverside County was postponed due to strong winds.

All westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway were to be shut down along a roughly 2-mile segment of the road in east Corona. The stretch of road was set to close Friday night and remain shut down through the weekend.

Early Friday, the Corona Police Department said the project was postponed.

"The work was canceled to ensure the safety of construction crews, who were scheduled to place support structures over the 91 for RCTC’s 15/91 Express Lanes Connector Project," the department said. "Safety is RCTC’s highest priority for this project, and work will be rescheduled as soon as it is safe to do so. Please watch for updates and let us know if you have any questions."

What to Know about the 91 Freeway Closure

When: TBD

Where: Westbound 91 Freeway from North McKinley Street to Main Street will be completely closed to traffic. The McKinley Street on-ramp to the westbound 91 Freeway will also be closed. Expect multiple lane closures on the eastbound 91 Freeway to facilitate the work.

Why: Crews are placing support structures over the freeway for the 15/91 Freeway Express Lanes Connector Project. The $270 million 15/91 Express Lanes Connector Project started last April. It involves constructing a transition between toll lanes on the 91 Freeway and toll lanes on I-15. Completion is expected in mid-2023.

Alternate Routes for the 91 Freeway Project

Drivers should consider other ways of accessing the westbound 91 Freeway from Riverside going into Corona.

Options include exiting the freeway at McKinley and transitioning to Hidden Valley Parkway northbound, which goes to Interstate 15. From there, drivers can travel south on I-15 and re-enter the westbound 91 Freeway via the transition bridge at the 15/91 interchange, officials said.

Drivers can also exit at McKinley and use Magnolia Avenue, which fronts the 91, taking it all the way into downtown Corona, where they can rejoin the freeway.