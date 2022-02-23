A winter storm is delivering a final round of cold and snow in the mountains Wednesday as it slowly moves out of Southern California.

Ice and snow from the late February storm forced the closure of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. The road is closed from the Los Angeles and Kern county line to the junction of State Route 99 and Grapevine Road due to snow and ice.

A miles-long backup was reported early Wednesday. Video showed big rigs lined up on the shoulder of the road for miles.

The road is not expected to reopen until about midday.

Take a look at the Big Bear eagles nest after the February snowstorm. Video broadcast Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022 on Today in LA.

Snow levels dropped to 1,500 feet Wednesday morning.

Light showers are possible at lower elevations, but the the chance of precipitation is gradually decreasing.

As for temperatures, the SoCal will remain in the grip of a late February cold snap with gusty winds blowing across the region.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Mountains and the Antelope Valley. The mountains could see snow accumulating up to 3 inches, with 5 inches possible in some localized areas and the snow level falling as low as 2,000 feet Wednesday morning.

The snowy conditions will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph. Gusts reached 68 mph in Sierra Pelona West and 62 mph at the Ford Observatory. They were 58 mph in Lake Palmdale and 56 mph at Katee Lane in the Antelope Valley on Tuesday.

❄️SNOW ALERT❄️@NWS is forecasting snow and cold temps at 2000 feet today (2/22) through Wednesday (2/23). These conditions could have an impact on the following routes:



- I-5

- SR-33

- SR-14

- SR-58

- SR-154

- SR-166



Anticipate closures & PLAN ahead by following our tips👇! pic.twitter.com/9bdAZYesXJ — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 22, 2022

This is the coldest storm that we have seen so far this winter season. During the overnight and early Thursday, temperatures in the 20s and 30s will be widespread.

The Antelope Valley (14) Freeway was impacted by snow and ice, as well as the Golden State (5) Freeway from the Grapevine to Castaic. The California Highway Patrol was escorting drivers over the 5 Freeway Grapevine section early Wednesday before it was completely shut down.

Snow falls on the 5 Freeway as a storm system leaves SoCal. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022.

The Antelope Valley could received as much as an inch of snow on the valley floor, with up to 2 inches falling in the foothills. Winds will also gust through that area, reaching up to 40 mph.

In Big Bear City, 5 to 8 inches of snow was recorded at 1 a.m. In Arrowbear, 5 to 7 inches of snow was recorded at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. In Snow Valley and Green Valley Lake, 5 inches of snow was recorded at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At Live Oaks Dam, .36 of an inch of rain was recorded on Tuesday. San Dimas Dam recorded .34 of an inch and Antelope Acres recorded .27 of an inch.

In Orange County, a wind advisory will also in place until 6 p.m. for Orange County coastal and inland areas, while a winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

A hard freeze warning goes into effect Wednesday night for parts of the Inland Empire, where temperatures will be in the low 20s.

"If you think it's cold this morning, it's going to be near freezing Thursday morning," said De Leon.

Drier weather is expected on Thursday, along with a slight warming trend that will

last into the weekend.