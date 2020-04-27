After Record Heat, SoCal Is Going Back to the 80s

After days of record heat, Southern California starts off the week with slightly cooler temperatures before a spike on Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks cooler without the scorching heat that marked the end of last week.

“We’re taking temperatures down a little bit,” said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. “We’re going to get some more heat tomorrow before we cool down.”

Gusty cross winds are likely with the strongest in the 5 Freeway corridor in the San Gabriel Mountains. A wind advisory is in force in the San Gabriel Mountains until 9 a.m. Tuesday, with northwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, producing gusts of up to 50 mph.

The heat wave that began last week was the region’s first of the year. Temperatures will remain above average, but closer to normal for this time of year.

Most areas will see highs in the mid-80s on Monday. Coastal communities can expect temperatures in the high 70s. Valley and inland areas will climb into the high 80s.

Temperatures reach the 90s on Tuesday. An excessive heat watch for the high desert was updated to an excessive heat warning. It will be in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will drop as we near the weekend.