After the Storm: Late-Winter Scenes From Around Southern California Published 1 hour ago • Updated 59 mins ago A late-winter storm that brought rain and snow to Southern California left the region with some stunning late-winter scenes. 9 photos 1/9 Lydia Yancy Lightning lights up the sky March 12, 2021 near Point Mugu. 2/9 Diana Howard A view to the north from Palos Verdes March 12, 2021. 3/9 Cheri Casale A view of downtown LA with clouds in the background as seen from Torrance March 12, 2021. 4/9 Jill Wymore A sunset view in Norco March 12, 2021. 5/9 David Griffin A view from Ladera Ranch looking toward Saddleback Mountain March 12, 2021. 6/9 Kenny A winter scene March 10, 2021 in La Mirada. 7/9 FRAZIER PARK, CA – MARCH 10: An overnight storm brought snow to Frazier Park and neighboring communities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. More rain, and snow in the upper elevations, is expected through Thursday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 8/9 FRAZIER PARK, CA – MARCH 10: Snow covers the hillside on Lockwood Valley Road in Frazier Park on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 as an overnight storm brought snow to the area. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 9/9 Patrick Moreno A sunset as seen March 10, 2021 from Van Nuys.