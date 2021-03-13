After the Storm: Late-Winter Scenes From Around Southern California

A late-winter storm that brought rain and snow to Southern California left the region with some stunning late-winter scenes.

Share your photo by sending it to isee@nbclosangeles.com or just click here.

9 photos
1/9
Lydia Yancy
Lightning lights up the sky March 12, 2021 near Point Mugu.
2/9
Diana Howard
A view to the north from Palos Verdes March 12, 2021.
3/9
Cheri Casale
A view of downtown LA with clouds in the background as seen from Torrance March 12, 2021.
4/9
Jill Wymore
A sunset view in Norco March 12, 2021.
5/9
David Griffin
A view from Ladera Ranch looking toward Saddleback Mountain March 12, 2021.
6/9
Kenny
A winter scene March 10, 2021 in La Mirada.
7/9
FRAZIER PARK, CA – MARCH 10: An overnight storm brought snow to Frazier Park and neighboring communities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. More rain, and snow in the upper elevations, is expected through Thursday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
8/9
FRAZIER PARK, CA – MARCH 10: Snow covers the hillside on Lockwood Valley Road in Frazier Park on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 as an overnight storm brought snow to the area. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
9/9
Patrick Moreno
A sunset as seen March 10, 2021 from Van Nuys.

This article tagged under:

SoCal Weatherweatherwinter weather

More Photo Galleries

Desert X, the Biennial Outdoor Art Exhibition, Opens
Desert X, the Biennial Outdoor Art Exhibition, Opens
Minion Café Debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood
Minion Café Debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood
The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos
The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos
Mudslides Force Evacuation Orders in Orange County
Mudslides Force Evacuation Orders in Orange County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us