Cars Get Stranded on Street Near Burbank Airport

What to Know Widespread rain and snow are in the forecast late Friday and into Saturday in SoCal.

Several cars got stranded on Vineland Avenue on the western side of Burbank Airport, with at least one driver being forced to leave his vehicle and waddle out of the floodwaters.

Southern California had rain totals ranging from 1 to 5 inches by the afternoon, with the heavier rain expected by 11 p.m. Friday.

Some cars were getting stuck on a flooded street in North Hollywood not far from Burbank Airport as a powerful storm swept over Southern California Friday.

Several cars got stranded on Vineland Avenue on the western side of Burbank Airport, with at least one driver being forced to leave his vehicle and waddle out of the floodwaters.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A flash flood warning was issued for LA County through 10 p.m. Friday. Several areas, including Burbank, were named specifically to be prone to flash floods. Other cities include North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Griffith Park, Universal City, Pasadena, downtown LA, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Mount Wilson, Encino, Northridge, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, Whittier, West Covina, Glendora and San Dimas.

Southern California had rain totals ranging from 1 to 5 inches by the afternoon, with the heavier rain expected by 11 p.m. Friday.

Weather officials are warning blizzard conditions along with snow, strong winds and low visibility would make it very difficult to drive through the San Bernardino County mountains.

Severe weather alerts, including the region's first blizzard warning in decades and a flash flood warning for Los Angeles County, were issued as the cold storm fueled by an atmospheric river over the Pacific unleashed a torrent of moisture. The blizzard warning, indicating snow or blowing snow, reduced visibility and sustained winds of 35 mph or greater, will be in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino county mountains Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

Several mountain roads, including the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County, were closed due to snow, ice and poor visibility.

Other areas face flood watches, wind advisories and high surf advisories.

Here's what to expect from the late-February storm.

SoCal Weather Photos: Scenes From the Late-February Winter Storm