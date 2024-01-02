Cold storms to bring snow and rain to Southern California. Here's when and where

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for parts of Los Angeles County ahead of a cold storm due to arrive by mid-week that will bring snow, rain and strong winds to Southern California.

The advisory was issued for 3 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday for the San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor north of Los Angeles. The advisory includes the communities of Pyramid Lake, Acton, Warm Springs, Mill Creek, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood and the Angeles Crest Highway.

The winter weather advisory extends into the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Snow is expected above 4,000 feet in the mountains. Three to 6 inches of snow are possible in most areas with up to 8 inches in higher elevations.

Travel on the 5 Freeway through the Tejon Pass in northern Los Angeles County could be affected by snow, ice and winds.

Winds from 35 mph to 50 mph are in the forecast.

A series of storm systems will bring mountain snow, rain, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms this week. Mountain road delays or closures are possible, including #Interstate5 near the Tejon Pass / #Grapevine. #larain #cawx pic.twitter.com/FOz2dtuuks — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 1, 2024

SoCal storms timeline

Here's a look at what to expect from this week's storms.

A system over the Pacific will drop south Tuesday into Wednesday as it nears the California coast and moves into the Los Angeles area.

"Once that occurs, we've got those showers developing and that mountain snow," said NBC4 forecaster Melissa Magee.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, widespread light rain is in the forecast with the best chance for wet weather from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Snow levels will be around 4,500 to 5,500 feet. There is a 20-percent chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday night into Thursday, scattered light showers are expected with the most activity in SoCal's mountains. One to 2 inches of snow are possible on the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

"The Grapevine, watching that very closely, because it does seem a couple of inches are possible Wednesday night if there's enough moisture left over once that cold air settles on top of it," Magee said.

Looking ahead to the weekend, light rain is possible with snow levels dropping to 3,000 feet.