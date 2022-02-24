First Alert Forecast

After One of the Coldest Nights of the Year, SoCal Looks Ahead to a Warmup

Overnights temperatures plummeted into the 20s and 30s, but warmer conditions return Thursday through the weekend.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Belen De Leon

Overnight temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s throughout Southern California and reached single digits in mountain communities as the tail end of a winter storm moved out of the region.

That bitter cold snap won't last long.

This map shows temperatures early Thursday Feb. 24, 2022 in Southern California.

A warming trend is expected Thursday through Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching 10 to 15 degrees above average. Valleys and low deserts will see temperatures in the 80s.

A cold storm is making its way out after bringing chilly temperatures, rain and snow. In northern Los Angeles County, the Golden State (5) Freeway was closed for hours Tuesday through the Grapevine.

The CHP said as many as 3,000 vehicles were caught up in the closure at one point.

The storm system that brought the cold temperatures and wintry conditions slowly began dissipating Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb and a warming trend will begin Thursday with periods of Santa Ana winds through the weekend.

Gusts reached 68 mph in Sierra Pelona West and 62 mph at the Ford Observatory. They were 58 mph in Lake Palmdale and 56 mph at Katee Lane in the Antelope Valley on Tuesday.

