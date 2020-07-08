Comet NEOWISE Blazing Through the Sky

We have quite the spectacular sight for early risers through Saturday morning. Comet NEOWISE will appear low on the northeast horizon for the next few mornings. Here is what you need to know.

Jeremy Perez

Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE is passing close enough to the sun that the heat is cooking the outer layers of the three mile wide comet. A tail of ice and carbon dioxide are lighting up the sky. But being this close to the sun is producing some challenges for viewing.

Tony Rice, NASA Ambasador

In order to see the comet, you’ve got to get up early.

The window for viewing is for one hour from 3:49 a.m. to 4:49 a.m., and sunrise is 5:49 a.m. Looking northeast, the comet will be low on the horizon. The biggest challenges for us in Southern California are the city lights. The farther north and east you can get away from the city, the better your chances to see NEOWISE.

Being in the heart of the city or west and south of the city, your chances of seeing the comet are small. If you can't catch it Thursday morning, the last morning to see it is Saturday, July 11. Next week, there is the possibility we can see it at night, but that is not a guarantee.