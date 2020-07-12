Cooling Centers Open in Los Angeles Due to Continuing Heat Wave

Cooling centers will be open Sunday in the Los Angeles area as triple-digit temperatures continue.

The centers provide relief, free of charge, for residents who lack air conditioning at home.

The county's cooling centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria.

The following three county-operated cooling center locations were selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines:

Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave.;

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch; and

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2.

More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions, according to the county's Joint Information Center. To obtain a current list of the county's cooling centers or to view a map of the sites, go to their website or dial 211.

The city of Los Angeles also plans to open cooling centers from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the:

Canoga Senior Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633;

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-

9674; and

9674; and Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174.

City officials said people are encouraged to call ahead to see if space is available. More information on the city's cooling centers can be found online.