Crestline Man Writes ‘Help Us' Message in Snow

After an unprecedented amount of snowfall during recent winter storms, some Southern California mountain residents are unable to leave their homes.

One of them is David Honeywell, who made a unique plea for help through a message written in the snow outside his Crestline home in the San Bernardino County mountains.

Honeywell wrote “Help Us!!” in the snow near Lake Gregory's south shore and posted it to his Facebook page.

"I walked out there and started stomping letters in, about 10 feet tall and it says 'Help Us,'" Honeywell said. "It was all I could think of."

Honeywell said there are many people in the community who are stuck in their houses and feeling overwhelmed after the storms.

“There’s two and a half feet of compact snow on my road,” Honeywell said. “I’m chained up and I can’t get through it and I’m only 100 yards from the main road.”

Honeywell and his family have been unable to leave their home for over a week, missing work and being unable to get to other errands for themselves and their pets.

“Unfortunately, I have a cat that's on its last legs and I need to get it to a vet,” Honeywell said.

The mountain community has been dealing with the effects of days of extreme weather.

The roof of a grocery store in Crestline collapsed Wednesday under the weight of snow that piled several feet high, one of several structures in San Bernardino County damaged due to the weather.

Honeywell said he was able to stock up on groceries before the roof collapsed, but now the community doesn't have many options left.

"We got a 7-Eleven and a couple of liquor stores and they don't have the staples that we need," Honeywell said.

An emergency forest closure order went into effect Friday for the San Bernardino National Forest after winter storms brought several feet of snow to the region.