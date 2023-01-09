Crews Rescue 14 From Swelling Ventura River During Storm

Fourteen people were rescued from the Ventura River as a storm barreled down on Southern California, bringing heavy rain and flooding to the region.

The Ventura County Fire Department shared video of the rescue Monday from the Ventura River near Main Street and Peking.

They said more than a dozen people became stranded on an island in the river.

They helped seven at first with a swiftwater rescue team before evaluating and rescuing the final seven.

They said no one required hospitalization.

#PekingInc; 7 victims have been rescued from the river. An additional 7 are being evaluated for rescue. No medical treatment for any patients at this time. @VCFD @OxnardFire @Venturaoes @CountyVentura #VCFD pic.twitter.com/gcnLidFGuZ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 9, 2023

This rescue came the day after five kids and three adults were rescued with a makeshift zipline in the Tujunga Canyons area of the Angeles Forest, after a storm trapped them between two river crossings Sunday night.

The rescues came as a storm drenched LA and Ventura counties overnight with heavy rain moving south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area.

The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.

