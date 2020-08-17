Sunday's Searing 130-Degree Temperature in California's Death Valley May Be One for the Record Books

What to Know The temperature reached 130 degrees Sunday afternoon in Death Valley, according to an automated measuring system.

If confirmed, that would be among the highest every recorded on Earth.

Death Valley set a high temperature record, which has been disputed, in 1913 when it reached 134 degrees.

An automated measuring system in California's Death Valley reported a temperature of 130 degrees during a blistering heat wave on Sunday, a reading that would be among the highest ever recorded globally if it is confirmed.

The temperature was recorded at 3:41 p.m. at Furnace Creek near the park's visitor center, the National Weather Service said in a statement that described the measurement as preliminary and not yet official.

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

"If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley. As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review," the statement said.

The location holds the world record for highest temperature ever recorded -- 134 degrees (56.67 Celsius) -- set on July 10, 1913. That record, however, remains in dispute.

The World Meteorological Organization said in a tweet that it also will work to verify Sunday's measurement.

"This would be the hottest global temperature officially recorded since 1931," it said.

That temperature was 131 degrees (55 Celsius) recorded in Kebili, Tunisia, on July 7, 1931, and it also is disputed.

Death Valley, an austere landscape in the desert of southeastern California, includes Badwater Basin, which at 282 feet below sea level is the lowest point in North America.

Summer heat is so routinely extreme that tourists are warned to drink at least a gallon of water each day, carry additional water in their cars, stay close to their vehicles and watch themselves and others for dizziness, nausea and other symptoms of potentially deadly heat illness.

