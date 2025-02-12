Drones provide public safety eyes in the sky during LA County storm

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is using drones to keep a watchful eye during emergency missions, including search and rescue, fire response and rain storms.

The drones were used during the Eaton Fire to relay information back to officials. The department is creating a Looter Suppression Team that combines on the ground patrols, their helicopters and drones to check on homes targeted by looters.

“[We] not only receive information that patrol deputies see on the ground, but we can confirm that from what we see from up above, too, or provide any additional intelligence that we see that they can't,” said David Vaca with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau.

And, with the rain on the way to Southern California, the county Department of Public Works will have crews monitoring the showers from midnight Thursday through Friday, when the rain is expected to diminish. Additionally, the drones will help with evacuation safety.

“We will be able to monitor the areas that may be evacuated, make sure those are done safely,” Vaca said.

The drones do not have a recording camera and fly at the required height under federal aviation administration requirements.

The department also encourages those who live in Malibu, Lost Hills and Altadena to take advantage of the free home checks conducted by deputies. When reaching out to the emails listed below include a name, address and call back number.