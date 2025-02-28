Map: Parts of Southern California remain in extreme drought at end of February

Despite being just 20 days away from spring, drought conditions, while improved from January, are still in effect for most of Southern and Central California.

Extreme drought, the second-most severe category, has maintained its grip on the southern-most end of the state. Pockets of red have sprouted throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Severe conditions remain throughout the greater Los Angeles area before tapering off into moderate and abnormally dry ratings north of LA.

The report reflects a recent uptick in rain throughout the SoCal area and more rain and snowfall to the north.

Powerful rain showers drenched the region earlier this month, prompting flash flood warnings and mudslides in recent fire zones. The most recent storm two weeks ago dropped 1.5 to 3 inches across the city, and another 3 to 6 inches in the coastal foothills and mountains areas.

Temperatures, however, hit record highs over the past week, including:

88 degrees in downtown LA, breaking the old record of 86 set in 2020

86 degrees at LAX, breaking the old record of 85 degrees set in 2020

88 degrees at Long Beach Airport, breaking the old record of 84 degrees set in 2020

93 degrees in Santa Ana, tying the record set in 1932

Cooler temperatures are expected to return on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of morning drizzle and cloudy, light showers respectively, according to NBCLA meterologist Belen De Leon.

De Leon added an additional storm system may extended those light rains from Sunday into Monday.

Last year, conditions across the state were significantly better following an active start to the rainy season. While sections of the state near the Arizona and Nevada borders experienced varied abnormally dry conditions -- about 1% of the state -- Southern California was damp.

No part of the state was considered to be in drought after significant February rainfall.