Evacuation orders, warnings issued in LA, Ventura County ahead of storm

Significant rainfall over several hours is in the forecast for Southern California, leading some communities to issue evacuation orders and warnings due to the possibility of slides and flooding.

Fueled by an atmospheric river, the storm, which is slated to be the heaviest Sunday into Monday, has the potential to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain across the region, while the foothills and low-elevation mountains may face 6 to 12 inches.

Here's what to know about evacuations.

Los Angeles County

La Tuna Canyon Road: The area of La Tuna Canyon Road with borders of Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south, Ledge Avenue to the west is under an evacuation order. Evacuation centers for people and household opened at Sunland Senior Citizen Center (8640 Fenwick St, Sunland) and Lake View Terrace Recreation Center (11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace). Large animals can be evacuated to Hansen Dam Horse Park (11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace) and the LA Equestrian Center (480 Riverside Dr, Burbank).

Sun Valley: The Los Angeles Fire Department announced an evacuation warning for residents of Sun Valley. From Sunday to Tuesday, those who live along Martindale to the east, Primrose to the south, Ledge to the west, Horse Haven to the north should prepare to evacuate. LAFD said the warning will likely be elevated to an order by Sunday morning. An evacuation center has been set up for animals at the Agoura Animal Care Center, which is located at 29525 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills.

For more information on evacuation orders and warnings in Los Angeles County, click here.

Ventura County

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department issued evacuation orders, warnings and advisories. Evacuation orders were issued from Saturday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m. for:

Matilija Canyon

North Fork

Camino Cielo (Unincorporated Ojai)

Evacuation warnings will be in effect from Saturday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m. for:

The community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee (Unincorporated Ojai)

Creek Road / Old Creek Road (Unincorporated Ojai)

Two homes on Grada Avenue / Two homes on Trueno Avenue (Unincorporated Camarillo)

An advisory was also issued to residents in the community of La Conchita due to the volume of rain expected to saturate hillsides above the area, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to the department, the Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will be opening an Emergency Evacuation Shelter in the Ventura College Gymnasium located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.

Anyone seeking temporary shelter were encouraged to visit that location for help.

“While Ventura County remains one of the Safest Counties in America, it is prone to hazardous conditions that often present during severe rainstorms. Residents are asked to stay vigilant to changing conditions and if asked to evacuate, follow the recommendations provided by public safety officials,” the department said.

Residents seeking more information on evacuations can visit VCEmergency.com.