‘Keep your safety in mind.' Sheriff asks residents near burn scars to be ready for heavy rainfall

Residents living in areas at high risk for flooding and debris flows, such as recent wildfire burn zones, were asked Wednesday to be prepared for the possibility of evacuation warnings and orders as the most powerful storm of the season arrives in Southern California

Public works crews in Los Angeles County have been clearing debris basins and storm drains, and handing out sandbags to residents ahead of the most intense periods of rain on Thursday. Scattered showers are soaking the region Wednesday, offering time for residents to prepare in the few final hours before the brunt of the rainfall.

"Please, if evacuation orders are made… keep your safety in mind," Los Angeles Count Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Wednesday morning news conference. "They help to protect you and your loved ones from potential danger. Storms can bring sudden and severe conditions that make staying back home extremely risky. Please take necessary steps now to prepare. Pack an emergency kit, secure important documents and ensure that you have a plan in place for your pets and family members.

"And remember, if you're ordered to leave, you may be gone for several days. I cannot stand up here and tell you will be gone for 12 hours, 24 hours. We don't know. It depends on the weather and the post-weather events that will impact your specific neighborhood."

Luna said formal evacuation warnings will likely be issued sometime Wednesday, possibly followed by evacuation orders, depending how the storm develops.

The rain is moving in, and it will be enough to make roads slippery today, but the heaviest rain is still expected for Thursday. The rainfall rate will be high and cause big concerns for mud and debris flows.

A flash flood watch, indicating the potential for flooding to develop, will be in effect from early Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. More urgent flash flood warnings, indicting flooding is happening or imminent, could be issued as the storm intensifies.

The most significant rain-maker of the season comes more than a month after the start of the deadly Eaton Fire in Altadena and the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades. Both fires stripped hillsides of vegetation, leaving those areas more prone to flooding and damaging debris flows.

Luna said deputies have also been in flood-prone areas such as the Los Angeles River to warn homeless people who may be camped there to relocate.

"Unfortunately, we witnessed numerous, numerous instances in the past of swift-water rescues where people were caught in dangerous, fast moving water, and obviously, we want to prevent that," he said.