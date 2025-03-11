Evacuation warnings issued in LA wildfire burn areas ahead of storm

What to Know A second more powerful storm is on track to bring rain and snow Wednesday into Friday.

The most likely time for heavy rain will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Evacuation warnings go into effect Wednesday for homes near some LA wildfire burn areas.

Showers will taper off into the weekend, but cool temperatures stick around.

Evacuation warnings will go into effect Wednesday for some homes near January wildfire burn areas in Los Angeles with a late winter storm expected to bring periods of rain through Friday.

The warnings, indicating there is a potential threat to life and property, were issued for some residences near the Palisades Fire zone on the LA County coast, the Sunset Fire area in the Hollywood Hills and the Hurst Fire area in Sylmar. The warnings will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and continue into Thursday evening.

The LAFD provided this map of evacuation warning areas, which could be elevated to evacuation orders, depending on the storm. Houses in the areas considered high risk will be visited by police with specific evacuation orders.

The burn zones are more prone to landslides and debris flows after hillsides in the area were stripped of vegetation by January's deadly fires, including two of the most destructive on record in California.

Areas under evacuation warnings include the following:

Palisades Fire area: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek.

Sunset Fire area: East and south of Runyon Canyon.

Hurst Fire area: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

The California Office of Emergency Service pre-deployed personnel due to the storm, which is expected to deliver peak rainfall overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Periods of heavy rain are possible, which could trigger flash flooding, slides and debris flows.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Southern California.

Los Angeles rain and snow timeline

Two storms are expected to bring rain and significant snowfall this week to Southern California.

The first storm will deliver light to moderate rain Tuesday. Another more powerful storm arrives Wednesday into Thursday out of the Gulf of Alaska.

Rain will be scattered and light for much of Wednesday before heavier rain during the overnight hours into Thursday. Flood watches go into effect Wednesday evening through Thursday.

Most of the rain will fall before the Thursday morning drive, but could leave roads flooded.

"This is bringing more significant impacts," said NBCLA meteorologist Stephanie Olmo. "Heavy rain, at times, as we move through the overnight hours."

Expect strong winds with rainfall rates possibly exceeding 0.5 inches per hour, raising the risk of local flooding and debris flows in burn areas. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Projected rainfall totals include 1 to 2 inches in coastal and valley areas and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Snow levels will start around 6,000 to 7,000 feet Wednesday, but drop to 3,000 to 3,500 feet by Thursday. Locations such as the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles might see accumulating snow.

Drivers might encounter blowing snow in the mountains. One to 2 feet of snow are in the forecast for higher elevations.

A winter storm watch will go into effect for area mountains Wednesday afternoon and continue until midday Friday.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will generally be in the 40s and lower 50s, but drop into the 30s on Thursday and Friday in the mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley.

About 42 percent of California was in moderate drought, according to the latest US Drought Monitor report. Extreme drought, the second-most severe category, covered parts of Southern California with most of the region in moderate to severe drought.

No part of California was in drought at this time last year, according to the weekly Monitor.