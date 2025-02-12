Evacuation warning issued for Orange County canyons near Airport Fire

An evacuation warning will go into effect Thursday morning for several canyon areas near the Airport Fire burn scar in Orange County as a storm brings hours of rainfall to Southern California.

The voluntary evacuation warning will be in effect at 8 a.m. Thursday for Trabuco Canyon, Hot Springs Canyon, Bell Canyon, Long Canyon and Modjeska Canyon due to possible debris flows from the burn scar. The Airport Fire started Sept. 9 in the Trabuco Canyon area. It burned more than 23,500 acres before containment on Oct. 5.

Flash flood watches will go into effect Thursday for widespread parts of Southern California.

Scattered light showers will spread across the area Wednesday before the flash flood watches that start Thursday afternoon and continue through the night. High rainfall rates could trigger flash flooding and slides in vulnerable burn scar areas.

The brunt of the storm will arrive Thursday, with widespread rain likely to impact the area for about 36 hours. Pockets of steady rain are possible with moderate to heavy rainfall, especially in mountain communities.

Rain will ramp up in the afternoon as the system moves from west to east through the evening and overnight. That period will bring the highest risk of flooding problems and debris flows in wildfire burn scar areas.