Firefighters responded to a mudslide early Wednesday in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County.

#Mudflows along Silverado Canyon Road caused by #rain along Silverado Canyon Road. Sections of road currently impassable. Crews & and equipment mobilizing to reopen the road, expected to take hours. Assessing for any damage pic.twitter.com/nOqrxvPL9g — OC Public Works (@OCpublicworks) March 10, 2021

The slide was reported near Grundy and Anderson ways after an overnight of steady rain in Southern California. More rain is possible through Thursday before conditions dry on Friday.

The mudslide appeared to have pushed several cars, including two Teslas and a Mercedes Benz AMG GT, and crossed Silverado Canyon Road.

Several homes are in the area at the base of a hillside in the canyon. No injuries have been reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued for Modjeska and Williams canyons due to anticipated additional rain and the fear of mudslides. Silverado Canyon remains closed due to mudslides between Olive Drive and Ladd Canyon.