Firefighters responded to a mudslide early Wednesday in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County.
The slide was reported near Grundy and Anderson ways after an overnight of steady rain in Southern California. More rain is possible through Thursday before conditions dry on Friday.
The mudslide appeared to have pushed several cars, including two Teslas and a Mercedes Benz AMG GT, and crossed Silverado Canyon Road.
Several homes are in the area at the base of a hillside in the canyon. No injuries have been reported.
Refresh this page for updates.