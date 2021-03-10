Mudslide

Mud Flows Down Hillside Above Homes in Orange County's Silverado Canyon

Mud flowed down a hillside in the canyon during an overnight of steady rain in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

Firefighters responded to a mudslide early Wednesday in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County.

The slide was reported near Grundy and Anderson ways after an overnight of steady rain in Southern California. More rain is possible through Thursday before conditions dry on Friday.

The mudslide appeared to have pushed several cars, including two Teslas and a Mercedes Benz AMG GT, and crossed Silverado Canyon Road.

Several homes are in the area at the base of a hillside in the canyon. No injuries have been reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Refresh this page for updates. 

First Alert Forecast 4 hours ago

First Alert Forecast: Storm Delivers Rain, Snow and a Cold Blast

SoCal Weather Mar 9

Late-Winter Storm Delivers Overnight Rain and Snow With More on the Way

This article tagged under:

MudslideOrange CountystormSilverado
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us