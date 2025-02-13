Flash flood warning issued for Palisades and Franklin fire burn scars in LA County

A flash flood warning was issued Thursday afternoon for the Palisades and Franklin fires burn scars in Los Angeles County as the most powerful wave of a winter storm moved into the region.

The warning, indicated flooding is happening or imminent, will be in effect until 8 p.m.

Some locations in the warning area include Malibu, Topanga State Park, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains and Mandeville Canyon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain on the Palisades Fire burn scar on the Los Angeles County coast. Possible impacts include mud, rock and debris flows.

The deadly Palisades Fire started Jan. 7 in a fearsome Santa Ana windstorm in Pacific Palisades. One of the most destructive fires on record in California burned 23,700 acres before containment on Jan. 31.

The Franklin Fire started Dec. 9 in the Malibu Creek State Park area. It burned more than 4,000 acres before containment on Dec. 18.

The strongest wave of the storm is yet to come. Shanna Mendiola has the forecast for Thursday Feb. 13, 2025.

Residents living in areas at high risk for flooding and debris flows, such as recent wildfire burn zones, were asked to be prepared for the possibility of evacuation warnings and orders as the most powerful storm of the season arrives in Southern California.

Evacuation warnings were issued late Wednesday afternoon for recent Los Angeles wildfire burn scar areas. The warning, indicating residents should prepare for evacuations, remain in effect for areas near the Sunset and Hurst fires in the Hollywood Hills and Sylmar.

Public works crews in Los Angeles County have been clearing debris basins and storm drains, and handing out sandbags to residents ahead of the most intense periods of rain on Thursday. Scattered showers soaked the region Wednesday, offering time for residents to prepare in the few final hours before the brunt of the rainfall.