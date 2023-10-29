Fire weather and freeze warnings issued for parts of SoCal

Parts of Southern California woke up to cold temperatures and strong winds Monday with a freeze warning for some areas and a red flag warning for others.

The freeze warning will be in place Monday morning through early Tuesday for the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. Temperatures in the mid-20s were possible.

“Expect several hours of sub-freezing temperatures,” NWS said in a social media post.

Freeze Warning in effect early Monday morning and likely early Tuesday morning across the Antelope Valley, Salinas Valley, and interior SLO county Valleys. Expect several hours of sub-freezing temperatures, falling as low as 25 degrees. #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/1l3w87Jhml — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 30, 2023

In the wake of potentially freezing conditions, the National Weather Service warns residents in the affected communities to protect sensitive crops, avoid hypothermia by staying inside and bringing animals indoors and having scrapers on hand for frosty windshields.

High wind warnings remain in effect Monday for parts of Orange, San Bernardino, LA and Riverside counties. A red flag warning is in effect for Ventura County areas.

Red flag warnings indicating critical fire danger conditions were in place for those areas through 10 p.m. Monday.

"The wind will be the strongest for the first half of the day," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "The second half of the day they will remain active, but not as strong."

Western LA county/eastern Ventura county will continue to be focus of this strong Santa Ana wind event on Monday. The graphic shows peak gusts which will typically be 40-60 mph across wind prone areas, except isolated gusts to 70 mph in the mountains. #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/P2b3ua2diD — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 30, 2023

The city of Los Angeles extended Red Flag No Parking restrictions in brush areas until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The winds have been strongest in northern Los Angeles County and parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, the Malibu coast and mountain communities. Strong gusts also were reported along the 5 and 14 freeways north of Los Angeles.

The increased wildfire threat led to public safety power shutoffs for some SoCal Edison customers over the weekend. About 2,100 of SCE's 5 million customers remained under power shutoffs early Monday morning. Another 177,700 were in areas being considered for shutoffs, a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of wildfires.

Santa Ana winds occur in the fall and continue through winter, contributing to some of the region's worst wildfires. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, when gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible in the Cajon Pass and along the Ventura County coast.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown dust advisory for the county that will last at least until Tuesday morning.

Winds are expected to die down on Halloween.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.