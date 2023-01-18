SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there.

Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather.

A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland Empire and valleys, through 8 a.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Temperatures were about 13 degrees cooler in Big Bear compared to 6 a.m. the day before.

Some scattered pop-up showers were expected across Southern California, but nothing like residents saw in the weeks before in terms of rainfall.